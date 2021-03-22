Piers Morgan slams ‘disgusting scenes' at Bristol demonstration: ‘Give police a break’

Piers Morgan, 55, has blasted protesters on Twitter for “attacking” police officers in Bristol tonight, as they marched in the city over plans for more police to tackle non-violent demonstrations. The former Good Morning Britain host was enraged with the “disgusting” scenes that had been published from the protest on various news websites.

He typed in view of his seven million followers: “Disgusting scenes in #Bristol tonight.

“I’m sick and tired of seeing the police coming under constant attack in this pandemic.

“Our cops are some of the best in the world – give them a b****y break.”

Underneath fans shared their views on the matter, as they wasted no time in taking to the comment section.

