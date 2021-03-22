Piers Morgan slams ‘disgusting scenes' at Bristol demonstration: ‘Give police a break’

“I’m sick and tired of seeing the police coming under constant attack in this pandemic.
“Our cops are some of the best in the world – give them a b****y break.”
Underneath fans shared their views on the matter, as they wasted no time in taking to the comment section.
A second replied: “As a result of the protest, the local bus company has had to withdraw all services in the centre, leaving vulnerable people with no way to travel safely. They don’t think of the consequences!!”
While a third commented: “Police have been harassing people walking on the beach for months.”
And a fourth remarked: “Personally I don’t condone/like to see violence but many of ordinary people’s rights have only been won through violent protest.”
Protesters gathered to oppose the controversial Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill which would grant police in England and Wales more power to impose conditions on non-violent protests.
Those convicted under the proposed legislation could face a fine or jail.
Gatherings are currently banned under coronavirus legislation and anyone breaching the regulations could be fined.
Many attending the demonstration wore face masks and held signs demanding politicians “kill the bill”.
A spokesman for the force said: “Officers are engaging with a number of people who’ve turned up at the protest.
“We’d like to thank those who’ve agreed to leave for their understanding of why it’s still important to follow Covid-19 restrictions and protect all our communities from this virus.
“The protest has moved into Park Street and the fountains so we’re asking people to avoid this area due to the potential disruption to traffic.
“Officers are continuing to engage with those attending. Enforcement action will be taken retrospectively when necessary and proportionate.”
