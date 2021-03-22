Princess Anne's 'tense' body language suggests change in relationship with Camilla

Commenting on a picture of the royals from 2005, she stated: “There seems to be a sense of exclusion here as Anne stands closer to her brother to apparently push Camilla out of the small group, even raising her arm so that her elbow forms a barrier gesture. “Both Charles and Anne look grim-faced here, rather than sociable. “At the poses after their wedding the Queen and Philip stood back and away from the couple on the steps, which prevented any happy family photographs being taken and it looks very much as though Anne is equally unwilling to look anything more than frosty here, too.” Before Camilla joined the Royal Family, she had already crossed paths with Princess Anne as they had both dated Andrew Parker Bowles. DON’T MISS

Princess Anne dated Andrew briefly many years before he dated and married Camilla. The couple divorced in 1995. Despite sharing an ex-partner, Judi suggested this did not seem to impact the relationship between the royal women. She continued: “It wasn’t just the wedding to Charles that might have caused the look of a rift between the two women. “In this tangled narrative of historic relationships, Anne was known to have dated Camilla’s ex-husband. “In many ways that barely fits the body language story at this time, though.