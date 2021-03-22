Princess Anne's 'tense' body language suggests change in relationship with Camilla

“Both Charles and Anne look grim-faced here, rather than sociable.
“At the poses after their wedding the Queen and Philip stood back and away from the couple on the steps, which prevented any happy family photographs being taken and it looks very much as though Anne is equally unwilling to look anything more than frosty here, too.”
Before Camilla joined the Royal Family, she had already crossed paths with Princess Anne as they had both dated Andrew Parker Bowles.
Despite sharing an ex-partner, Judi suggested this did not seem to impact the relationship between the royal women.
She continued: “It wasn’t just the wedding to Charles that might have caused the look of a rift between the two women.
“In this tangled narrative of historic relationships, Anne was known to have dated Camilla’s ex-husband.
“In many ways that barely fits the body language story at this time, though.
“This pose isn’t about social smiling, it shows two friends sharing a joke, with both appearing delighted with one another’s company.”
The expert added: “These two women now seem more than happy to share a friendship that looks both warm and humour-based.
“It’s Charles who is excluded now as they chat together using relaxed body postures and engaged eye contact.”
The royal line of succession – who outranks who?
The line of succession to the British throne dictates the order in which each member of the Royal Family would ascend to the throne.
It is also seen as a ranking of importance with the head of the line, the Queen, taking the place of ruler.
Older children come before younger children. Traditionally boys came before girls, but this law was changed on 26 March 2015 before the birth of Prince William’s first child.
Incredibly, Catholics are still excluded from the line of succession, as are children born outside of wedlock.
The royals, who usually stick to a strict protocol when appearing in public, often arrive at events in ascending order of importance, with the most important royal arriving last.
Prince Charles, 72, is currently first-in-line to the British throne, followed by Prince William, 38, his oldest son.
Then comes Prince William’s children, George, seven, Charlotte, five, and Louis, two, and they are followed by Prince Harry, 36. Prince Harry is succeeded by his son Archie Harrison, born in May 2019.
