Princess Anne’s two engagement rings worth £30,000 have special meanings

According to the expert, the beautiful ring could still be worth around £9,000.
The same year that the couple divorced, Princess Anne married her current husband, Timothy Laurence.
Timothy is a retired Royal Navy officer and was equerry to the Queen from 1986 to 1989.
According to Anna, the engagement ring could cost as much as £20,000 to recreate.
Sapphires have become a more typical stone for engagement rings over the years given its rich colour and durability.
The jewellery expert went on to share how the stone symbolises honesty, trust and wisdom and added that they’re resistant to scratching and make a brilliant ring.
She added: “The blue also lends a unique look to the rings, as we can see with Princess Anne.”
Kate Middleton also has a sapphire engagement ring from Prince William which once belonged to Princess Diana.
Prince William popped the question to Kate in Kenya while on holiday at Lewa Safari Camp.
The engagement ring features an oval sapphire as the centrepieces and is surrounded by sparkly diamonds.
The Duchess wears her stunning ring alongside her gold wedding band.
