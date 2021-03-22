NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Princess Anne’s two engagement rings worth £30,000 have special meanings

Princess Anne is the daughter of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip and is a senior working member of the Royal Family. She has been married twice and both times has been presented with pretty similar rings. How much are they worth?
“The cabochon gem is framed by a cluster of three small diamonds either side totalling approx 0.2 carats, set in yellow gold.”

According to the expert, the beautiful ring could still be worth around £9,000.

The same year that the couple divorced, Princess Anne married her current husband, Timothy Laurence.

Timothy is a retired Royal Navy officer and was equerry to the Queen from 1986 to 1989.

“It’s a very elegant, vintage design that sits beautifully on the finger.”

According to Anna, the engagement ring could cost as much as £20,000 to recreate. 

Sapphires have become a more typical stone for engagement rings over the years given its rich colour and durability.

The jewellery expert went on to share how the stone symbolises honesty, trust and wisdom and added that they’re resistant to scratching and make a brilliant ring.

She added: “The blue also lends a unique look to the rings, as we can see with Princess Anne.”

Kate Middleton also has a sapphire engagement ring from Prince William which once belonged to Princess Diana.

Prince William popped the question to Kate in Kenya while on holiday at Lewa Safari Camp.

The engagement ring features an oval sapphire as the centrepieces and is surrounded by sparkly diamonds.

The Duchess wears her stunning ring alongside her gold wedding band.

