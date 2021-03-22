PS Now has a great new deal if you’re ready to stream PS4 games

PlayStation Now Streaming might not be as popular as Sony’s other services, but it does offer an interesting alternative for those without a PS4 or PS5 console.

Not only can you access a library of games that include some of Sony’s best, but you can also enjoy backwards compatibility services not available on consoles.

The PS4 famously didn’t offer backwards compatibility with the PlayStation 3, meaning gamers had to leave behind some of their favourite titles.

With PS Now, you can play some of these games again without the need of having to track down any of Sony’s older consoles.

Feeling the itch to play Ape Escape 2? PS Now has you covered, alongside other classics like Dark Cloud 2 or Metal Gear 4.

The lineup of PS Now games changes from month-to-month, with new games being replaced by other big-name titles.

