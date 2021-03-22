NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Queen guitarist Brian May posts cryptic message ‘Something good is...

Entertainment

Queen guitarist Brian May posts cryptic message ‘Something good is coming!’ – ‘Eeek!’

1 min

115views
100
15 shares, 100 points

Although, let’s also not forget that May regularly collaborates with other artists from X Factor’s Talia Dean and We Will Rock You’s Kerry Ellis to fellow guitarist Arielle.

Whatever the case, the 73-year-old’s fans have been responding to the cryptic post in the comments.

One fan wrote, “Bri — what is going on here”, while another responded, “To say I’m confused is an understatement.”

Interestingly, Talia commented with the same emoji which was likes over 700 times, so maybe it’s a new project with her?

, , , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

100
15 shares, 100 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in