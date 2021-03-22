Royal Mail issues important service update – 19 postcodes affected by delays this week

The company said: “Due to resourcing issues, associated self-isolation and safety measures, deliveries in some areas are likely to be disrupted this week.
“We aim to deliver at least every other day in these areas, though this may not always be possible in offices temporarily affected by very high levels of absence.”
Royal Mail added that it is prioritising the delivery of vaccination letters and coronavirus test kits.
READ MORE: Aldi news: Supermarket unveils huge hot cross bun selection
The company will no longer guarantee deliveries by 9am the next working day and will instead guarantee delivery by 11am.
They said: “Our guaranteed delivery for Special Delivery Guaranteed by 9am the working day is 11am the next day and our guaranteed delivery for Special Delivery Guaranteed by 1pm the next day is by 4pm the next working day.”
There are also a number of Royal Mail scams circulating whereby customers are receiving various different text messages and emails.
It stated: “Check at the top. Fraudsters often use subjects or greetings that are impersonal and general, like ‘Attention Royal Mail Customer’. They may use a forged email address in the ‘from’ field like ‘[email protected]’.
“They may even use the Royal Mail logo. None of this guarantees the email has come from us.”
Typical scams will often state there’s a parcel waiting to be collected, ask for payment before an item can be released for delivery, prompting customers to open a link or document or asks you to send a text message or call a phone call premium rate phone number.
The company asks customers to protect their information by never sending sensitive, personal information, security details or credit card numbers by email or clicking on a link in an email you are unsure about.
Tips to avoid being caught in a scam involve turning on the spam filter on your email account.
0 Comments