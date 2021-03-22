Scenes of Mourning and Defiance

At rallies and events in cities across the country, people gathered to grieve the killing of eight people , six of whom were women of Asian descent, in shootings that targeted three Atlanta-area massage businesses.

The rampage on Tuesday took place against a backdrop of increased violence targeting Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders over the past year, much of it directed at women . From San Francisco to Charlottesville, Va., the shootings have spurred a public outcry against anti-Asian prejudice.

At rallies and vigils in Houston and Chicago, and among other cities, people mourned the victims and called for change through megaphones and signs demanding “Stop Asian Hate” and declaring “Not Your Model Minority.”