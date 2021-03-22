Scenes of Mourning and Defiance

At rallies and events in cities across the country, people gathered to grieve the killing of eight people[1], six of whom were women of Asian descent, in shootings that targeted three Atlanta-area massage businesses.
The rampage on Tuesday took place against a backdrop of increased violence targeting Asian-Americans and Pacific Islanders over the past year, much of it directed at women[2]. From San Francisco to Charlottesville, Va., the shootings have spurred a public outcry against anti-Asian prejudice.
At rallies and vigils in Houston and Chicago, and among other cities, people mourned the victims and called for change through megaphones and signs demanding “Stop Asian Hate” and declaring “Not Your Model Minority.”
At a rally Sunday in New York City’s Columbus Park, children stood with their mothers. Below, a group of friends enjoyed dim sum.
A march in solidarity wove through the streets of Chinatown in Manhattan on Saturday.
A rally filled Liberty Square in Atlanta on Saturday.
At a rally in Portsmouth Square in San Francisco, people painted messages of love and unity on the ground.
Demonstrators marched in the Logan Square neighborhood of Chicago. And, below, a boy held onto the adults in his group as they listened to organizers speak during a stop there.
Students embraced at a vigil for the victims of the Atlanta shootings at the University of Virginia in Charlottesville.
Signs were held during a moment of silence at a vigil and rally in Houston on Saturday. And demonstrators presented messages to passing motorists in Burin, Wash., on Friday.
People listened to a speech at Union Square in Manhattan on Friday evening.
Mourners held a moment of silence for the victims at Gold Spa in Atlanta on Thursday, where flowers had been placed in front of the building.
References
- ^ the killing of eight people (www.nytimes.com)
- ^ much of it directed at women (www.nytimes.com)
0 Comments