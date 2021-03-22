Susanna Reid blasted by GMB viewers as they pine for return of Piers Morgan

Following the latter’s appearance on Celebrity Mastermind last weekend, Susanna Reid, 50, claimed her co-star could’ve answered more questions if they hadn’t been so long. Good Morning Britain viewers were quick to suggest the presenter is also somebody who asks long questions when interviewing guests on the show.

“#GMB Susanna is very long winded with her questions more than usual today sounds like [Robert] Peston,” one viewer wrote.

A second commented: “Susanna Reid’s questions are so long they need to be broken down into chapters.”

“God almighty @susannareid100 ask the questions quicker you go on & on time will run out,” a third added.

“Susanna the woman that asks the longest questions in history during interviews, chastising the length of the Mastermind questions..the irony,” a fourth wrote.

