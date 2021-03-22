NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

Susanna Reid blasted by GMB viewers as they pine for...

Celebrities

Susanna Reid blasted by GMB viewers as they pine for return of Piers Morgan

1 min

115views
80
13 shares, 80 points
Following the latter’s appearance on Celebrity Mastermind last weekend, Susanna Reid, 50, claimed her co-star could’ve answered more questions if they hadn’t been so long. Good Morning Britain viewers were quick to suggest the presenter is also somebody who asks long questions when interviewing guests on the show.
“#GMB Susanna is very long winded with her questions more than usual today sounds like [Robert] Peston,” one viewer wrote.

A second commented: “Susanna Reid’s questions are so long they need to be broken down into chapters.”

“God almighty @susannareid100 ask the questions quicker you go on & on time will run out,” a third added.

“Susanna the woman that asks the longest questions in history during interviews, chastising the length of the Mastermind questions..the irony,” a fourth wrote.

READ MORE: Carol Vorderman in boob-baring snaps after Mark Labbett’s admission

Fans have since called for the controversial journalist to return to the show amid reports viewing figures have plummeted.

One Twitter user commented: “I miss @piersmorgan on @GMB these interviews just aren’t the same without him.”

Another wrote: “@piersmorgan I miss you so so so so so so much. #gmb #goodmorningbritain.”

His son Spencer also tweeted: “Be honest, you’re missing @piersmorgan right now, aren’t you?”

Following his departure, Piers said he had to agree to disagree with ITV over his Meghan comments.

, , , , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

80
13 shares, 80 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in