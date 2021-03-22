Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho delivers loaded message to players after Aston Villa win

It was a move he did not live to regret as both were on target for the visitors to keep their top-four hopes alive following a 2-0 victory.
Harry Winks and Matt Doherty were left back at home while Serge Aurier and Toby Alderweireld missed out through illness.
Young guns Japhet Tanganga and Joe Rodon both impressed as Spurs recorded a clean sheet while Lucas Moura also caught the eye in attack.
Mourinho struggled to accept his side’s performances in the defeats to Arsenal and Dinamo and felt they could have left more on the field.
However, at Villa Park he saw a group of players committed to the cause that were fighting for the badge.
“You need time to develop this [squad harmony],” he added.
“I want to be proud of my players regardless of the result. During my career I was proud of my players after defeat many times. I was not proud last week. I want to be proud every time.”
“The last few games we haven’t been good enough so we had to bounce back with a win. We had fallen short of our standards,” he said.
“You saw today, people putting their bodies on the line. We are going to need more of that.
“Going out of the Europa League in that fashion was embarrassing for us as players.
“The only way we can give back to the fans and to the club is to get back out there on the pitch and show what we are made of. I think we did that today.”
