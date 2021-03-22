NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Use Sky, TalkTalk or Plusnet? Why your broadband bill could soon rocket in price

Technology

Use Sky, TalkTalk or Plusnet? Why your broadband bill could soon rocket in price

“These new regulations are intended to boost the pace of the fibre rollout, which has come in for criticism from two parliamentary committees in recent months,” said Richard Neudegg, head of regulation at Uswitch.com.

“This does come at a cost though, with Openreach able to continue charging what it likes for its fastest services for at least the next ten years.”

It’s clearly great news that Britain is finally getting the broadband it deserves but if prices are too high some consumers might simply shy away from using it.

“Over five million households already have access to full-fibre broadband, but many of them are not currently signed up for it,” Neudegg added. “There is no consumer benefit to having cables running past your house if you’re not connected to them.

“Helping consumers upgrade to ultrafast services at competitive prices is imperative to make everyone’s digital experience better, and a smooth switching process will be a critical element of this.”

