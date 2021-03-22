NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Window cleaning: Mrs Hinch fans share hack to leave windows sparkling with 'no streaks'

With Britons continuing to spend time indoors during the coronavirus lockdown, properties may need cleaned more regularly. If cleaning windows, homeowners have explained how this can be done simply using vinegar.

How to clean windows

The social media user wrote: “What can I use to clean windows please?

“I bought glass and mirror stuff and it just left it smeary and I used a brand new microfibre cloth.

“I saw the mess and tried hot water with a squirt of washing up liquid and vinegar.

“I used yet another new microfiber cloth to put it on and wiped it off using newspaper.

“When the sun shone on the window later in the day they looked terrible.”

The homeowner stated she used window cleaning products to clean her windows but was left with streaks.

Other homeowners were quick to offer cheap hacks to clean windows only using vinegar.

“White vinegar [and a] new microfiber cloths… No streaks and sort the frames out to,” [sic] a third said.

A fourth said: “White vinegar is the best,” while another added: “White vinegar and water.”

While there are lots of expensive products available to buy in the supermarket, these may not be necessary. 

Looking online can be a great way to get cleaning tips. 

