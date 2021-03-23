NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Android apps still keep crashing: Gmail, Yahoo Mail, Google app issues ongoing

As more and more Android users tweet about the issues they’re encountering a fix for this frustrating problem may – thankfully – have been discovered.

It has been reported that uninstalling ‘Android System Webview’ via the Google Play Store fixes the app crashing issues users are experiencing.

Express.co.uk has contacted Google for comment about today’s reported Android app issues.

The official Gmail Twitter account has been busy replying to users that have been experiencing issues today.

But so far the @Gmail Twitter has said everything is running normally on their end.

Responding to one user the official Gmail account posted: “Oh no! We checked and everything is fine here. Are you getting any error messages? Which device are you using Gmail on? Tell us more, as we want to help.”

