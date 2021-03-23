NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Apple cider vinegar benefits: The 'best' type of ACV for improving your health

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a common health hack that’s been claimed to reduce belly fat, improve insulin sensitivity, and even lower cholesterol. But when you’re looking for ACV in the supermarket, you should always look out for the products containing ‘the mother’, it’s been claimed.
ACV has been used in cooking and medicine for thousands of years.

It’s made from fermented crushed apples, which subsequently contains a number of vitamins and minerals.

There are reportedly more than 30 different health benefits to regularly taking the vinegar.

The very best type of ACV is vinegar containing ‘mother’, it’s been claimed.

READ MORE: Apple cider vinegar – the three reasons you shouldn’t take ACV

TV doctor, Dr Oz, wrote on his website: “Apple cider vinegar can help you renew tired skin, whiten your teeth, and make a fruit fly trap — seriously, there are over 101 ways to use apple cider vinegar and counting.

“Don’t tell the store manager about the freakishly cloudy bottles of ACV on the shelf — they’re not expired! Apple cider vinegar bottles labeled as ‘with the mother’ are cloudy because they are unfiltered.

“The ‘mother’ contains a collection of enzymes and probiotics that can provide added health benefits that filtered ACV can’t.

“While unfiltered ACVs are best for those seeking health boosts due to the higher nutrient content, the smooth and clear consistency of filtered apple cider vinegars work well for all-natural beauty DIY’s and household hacks like cleaning and cooking.”

