Apple cider vinegar benefits: The 'best' type of ACV for improving your health

It’s made from fermented crushed apples, which subsequently contains a number of vitamins and minerals.
There are reportedly more than 30 different health benefits to regularly taking the vinegar.
The very best type of ACV is vinegar containing ‘mother’, it’s been claimed.
“Don’t tell the store manager about the freakishly cloudy bottles of ACV on the shelf — they’re not expired! Apple cider vinegar bottles labeled as ‘with the mother’ are cloudy because they are unfiltered.
“The ‘mother’ contains a collection of enzymes and probiotics that can provide added health benefits that filtered ACV can’t.
“While unfiltered ACVs are best for those seeking health boosts due to the higher nutrient content, the smooth and clear consistency of filtered apple cider vinegars work well for all-natural beauty DIY’s and household hacks like cleaning and cooking.”
