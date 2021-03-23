Apple cider vinegar benefits: The 'best' type of ACV for improving your health

Apple cider vinegar (ACV) is a common health hack that’s been claimed to reduce belly fat, improve insulin sensitivity, and even lower cholesterol. But when you’re looking for ACV in the supermarket, you should always look out for the products containing ‘the mother’, it’s been claimed.

ACV has been used in cooking and medicine for thousands of years.

It’s made from fermented crushed apples, which subsequently contains a number of vitamins and minerals.

There are reportedly more than 30 different health benefits to regularly taking the vinegar.

The very best type of ACV is vinegar containing ‘mother’, it’s been claimed.

READ MORE: Apple cider vinegar – the three reasons you shouldn’t take ACV