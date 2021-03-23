Asda introduces new fees for bags and Click & Collect – some shoppers are not happy

Asda has followed in the footsteps of Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons as it removes free plastic bags previously available for fruit and vegetables. It has also updated its online Click & Collect service, but some customers are not happy.

While the retailer will help cut back on single use plastic, some shoppers are not happy about the change.

Free plastic bags have already been scrapped in supermarket chains including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

“The initiative will remove 101 million pieces of single use plastic each year.”

“The reusable bags are 30p each and are made from 100 percent recycled plastic water bottles.

Venting their frustrations on Twitter, one suggested: “Charging 30p for a bag is not a huge change, it’s just another rip off, Asda really going downhill lately.”

Another claimed: “It is all about making more money.”

A third questioned why paper bags are not used instead, and wrote: “What’s wrong with paper bags?”

However, others shared their praise for the scheme. One commented: “Great idea!”

A second stated: “The solution is to bring your own bag.”