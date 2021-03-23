Asda introduces new fees for bags and Click & Collect – some shoppers are not happy

“The initiative will remove 101 million pieces of single use plastic each year.”
Free plastic bags have already been scrapped in supermarket chains including Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.
While the retailer will help cut back on single use plastic, some shoppers are not happy about the change.
Another claimed: “It is all about making more money.”
A third questioned why paper bags are not used instead, and wrote: “What’s wrong with paper bags?”
However, others shared their praise for the scheme. One commented: “Great idea!”
A second stated: “The solution is to bring your own bag.”
Asda has recently updated how much shoppers pay to use its Click & Collect service.
When using the contact free scheme, shoppers can choose Express Collection, where they can collect within four hours and it comes with a fee of £3.50.
Same Day Collection offers orders to be collected four hours from when the order is placed and Next Day Collection is also available.
There was previously no charge to use the service for baskets costing more than £25, with a £4 charge for orders less than that.
Shoppers with Same Day orders over £25 will pay a fee of £1.50, with Next Day orders incurring a 50p charge.
Once again, Asda customers used social media to share their concerns at the change.
One post on Twitter read: “@asda not happy at the new 50p click and collect fee. We frequently have missing or substituted items and usually have a long and disorganised wait to pick up our shopping.”
Another added: “@asda how come I am now being charged 50p for click and collect? Still being advertised as free on the app!”
One social media user questioned: “@asda @Tesco when did you sneakily start charging for click and collect? @asda is 50p.”
Supermarkets have constantly updated shopping rules during the coronavirus pandemic.
Changes have often been made in line with Government coronavirus advice.
