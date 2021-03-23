Chelsea handed transfer advantage by Paul Pogba as Erling Haaland tipped for 'scary' move

Chelsea may be about to take advantage of Juventus’ interest in Paul Pogba this summer by swooping for their own transfer target while Erling Haaland could prove to be a “scary” addition to Thomas Tuchel’s squad. Express brings you the latest Chelsea news with the summer transfer window just a few months away.

Paul Pogba hands Chelsea transfer advantage

Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Paulo Dybala in the summer transfer window, and Paul Pogba may well help their chances.

The Argentina international has struggled with fitness issues this season but there also remains doubts over his long-term future at Juventus.

And the Serie A side’s interest in re-signing Pogba, according to Italian outlet Quotidiano, could well open the door for Dybala to leave.

Juventus will need to raise funds if they’re to make a move for Pogba and getting Dybala off their wage bill could clear the space they need.

JUST IN: Man United chief John Murtough has been dealt Erling Haaland obstacle