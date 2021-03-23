Chelsea handed transfer advantage by Paul Pogba as Erling Haaland tipped for 'scary' move

Paul Pogba hands Chelsea transfer advantage
Chelsea are reportedly keen on signing Paulo Dybala in the summer transfer window, and Paul Pogba may well help their chances.
The Argentina international has struggled with fitness issues this season but there also remains doubts over his long-term future at Juventus.
And the Serie A side’s interest in re-signing Pogba, according to Italian outlet Quotidiano, could well open the door for Dybala to leave.
Juventus will need to raise funds if they’re to make a move for Pogba and getting Dybala off their wage bill could clear the space they need.
JUST IN: Man United chief John Murtough has been dealt Erling Haaland obstacle
Erling Haaland ‘scary’ transfer move
Micah Richards believes Erling Haaland joining Chelsea next season would make Thomas Tuchel’s side a “scary” proposition for all their rivals.
Haaland is the hot property among Europe’s elite clubs heading into the summer transfer window with Chelsea said to be in serious contention to make a move.
Former Manchester City defender thinks Chelsea are already proving to be a strong outfit, but add Haaland to the mix and they would be a real threat.
“I think they’ve got absolutely everything. They’ve sorted out defensive problems, the only thing to add that little bit of icing on the cake would be a striker,” he told the BBC.
“They’ve got Werner in there, Havertz in there, it seems like they haven’t cracked that offensive aspect yet. If you put Haaland in this team, they’ll be scary next season.”
DON’T MISS
0 Comments