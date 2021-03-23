Chicago Suburb Shapes Reparations for Black Residents: ‘It Is the Start’

EVANSTON, Ill. — The proposal in Evanston, a lakefront suburb of Chicago, on Monday was both pioneering and rare: a blueprint to begin distributing $ 10 million in reparations to Black residents of the city in the form of housing grants.

“It is the start,” said Robin Rue Simmons, an alderman and an architect of the measure. “It is the reckoning. We’re really proud as a city to be leading the nation toward repair and justice.”

In Evanston, a city of 73,000 people that is home to Northwestern University and known for its liberal politics, members of the City Council said they were taking concrete steps that go beyond proposals that have emerged in American cities in recent years, committing funds to a city reparations program intended to address historical racism and discrimination.

But as the details of how the money would be distributed are beginning to take shape, elected officials, residents and activists for racial equity in the city say they are far from united on the specifics.