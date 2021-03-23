Daily horoscope for March 23: Your star sign reading, astrology and zodiac forecast

“And the Sun rules Leo and with the Moon going into Leo, it really lightens things up quite significantly.”

The Leo Moon will then form a 120-degree connection or Trine with the Aries Venus.

This will add even more fuel to the Fiery mix, which Mr Scott thinks will manifest in love and creativity.

He said: “The creative fires are burning brightly and you really feel motivated to express and to do things on your own.

“And the Leo Moon also Trines the Sun in Aries, so we’ve got Fire, Fire, Fire where on Monday, we had Water, Water, Water.”