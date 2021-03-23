NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Elvis loved 'snake hunting' at Graceland and in neighbours' gardens...

Entertainment

Elvis loved 'snake hunting' at Graceland and in neighbours' gardens 'He got a real thrill'

Ginger Alden, Elvis’ final girlfriend and fiancee, also described chilling scenes involving firearms.

In particular, one night when she was asleep in bed at Graceland and the deafening boom of a gun being fired woke her up.

In her book, Elvis and Ginger, she wrote: “I bolted upright and saw Elvis standing at the foot of the bed, holding a 57 Magnum pistol in his hand.

“I risked a glance behind me and saw a bullet hole in the wall above the headboard. I looked back at Elvis, trying to wrap my mind around the idea that he really had just shot a hole in the wall.

“By way of explanation, Elvis said he had asked for yogurt again and I hadn’t responded. ‘It was an attention-getter,’ he said.”

