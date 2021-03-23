Erling Haaland Man Utd wage demands emerge as John Murtough holds Romelu Lukaku belief

“It’s great to see him become the player he has become and I know he’ll work to improve all the time.

“He’s a Dortmund player and we just wish him well there and let’s see what life will bring later on.

“Who wasn’t interested in him a year ago? Everyone would say you take the best players in the world. Erling is a top player.”

United have been tipped to sell Anthony Martial this summer with the French forward having struggled to convince this season.

And there is uncertainty over whether Edinson Cavani will stay for another season amid reports linking the former PSG star with a move back to South America.

Solskjaer needs a younger centre-forward who can lead his forward line for years to come, backed up by the likes of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood and Amad.