GAME PS5 stock: When will GAME be getting next PlayStation 5 UK restock?

Unfortunately for fans hoping for a restock at the very start of this week it looks like today is out of the question.

The @PS5Instant Twitter posted on Monday March 22: “No drops today, won’t be until tomorrow earliest!”

This was also backed up by the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter who posted: “No drops expected today from the major retailers. However, anything may happen by small retailers as usual.”

On the plus side though, it looks the next GAME restock could be a pretty hefty one – and that GAME may end up being THE place to get a PS5 in the UK.

This was revealed by the @PS5StockAlertUK Twitter who said the GAME restock this week will be made up of 12,000 consoles.