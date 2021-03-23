Holidays overseas to be made ILLEGAL – £5,000 fines for people trying to leave Britain

The document reads: “The Regulations also impose restrictions on leaving the United Kingdom without a reasonable excuse (regulation 8).”

According to the new law, no one can “leave England to travel to a destination outside the United Kingdom, or travel to, or be present at, an embarkation point for the purpose of travelling from there to a destination outside the United Kingdom” without a reasonable excuse.

The document also suggests that anyone caught flouting the rules could face a whopping £5,000 fine.

Currently, Britons who are looking to travel abroad – with a reasonable excuse – must fill in a travel declaration form.

