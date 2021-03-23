House prices: Properties in northern England to remain 'stamp duty free' for six months

The Midlands, northern England, Wales and Scotland have seen the most growth and are at an almost ten-year high.

Liverpool and Manchester have reportedly shown the strongest levels of growth and are up 6.6 percent and 6.4 percent respectively.

Manchester and Bristol have increased by almost £1,000 a month since the pandemic began a year ago.

Gráinne Gilmore, Head of Research, Zoopla, said: “The search for space is driving continued demand for family homes, which means prices for houses are rising faster than flats, and houses are also selling more quickly.