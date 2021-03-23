How do you change your Covid vaccine appointment?

To date, more than 50 percent of the UK’s adult population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been approved for use in the UK and millions of vaccine doses have been secured. People are urged to book their vaccine appointments as soon as they are eligible.

Who is eligible for the Covid vaccine? The Covid vaccine is currently being offered to all people in the top nine priority groups. This includes: People aged 50 or over

People at high risk from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable)

Eligible frontline health or social care workers

People who have a condition that puts them at higher risk (clinically vulnerable)

People who have a learning disability

People who are a main carer for someone at high risk from coronavirus