How do you change your Covid vaccine appointment?

To date, more than 50 percent of the UK’s adult population has received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine. The Oxford/AstraZeneca, Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines have been approved for use in the UK and millions of vaccine doses have been secured. People are urged to book their vaccine appointments as soon as they are eligible.
Who is eligible for the Covid vaccine?
The Covid vaccine is currently being offered to all people in the top nine priority groups.
This includes:
- People aged 50 or over
- People at high risk from coronavirus (clinically extremely vulnerable)
- Eligible frontline health or social care workers
- People who have a condition that puts them at higher risk (clinically vulnerable)
- People who have a learning disability
- People who are a main carer for someone at high risk from coronavirus
READ MORE: Cancer symptoms: The first warning sign of nasopharyngeal cancer
You will be asked for your NHS number to access your vaccine booking.
Failing this, you will be asked for other personal details to find your booking, such as your name and date of birth.
From here, you can cancel your vaccine appointment and book a new one.
People will need to change their vaccine appointments if they have to self-isolate after testing positive for Covid-19 or being a contact of someone who tests positive.
0 Comments