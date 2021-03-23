id Software Tells Fans To “Stay Tuned” For More DOOM Eternal Updates Later This Year

Last week, id Software dropped DOOM Eternal‘s second DLC, The Ancient Gods – Part Two, on every platform but the Switch.

Despite the fact the Nintendo version of the game hasn’t even got the first part of the expansion yet, executive producer Marty Stratton and game director Hugo Martin have now told fans to “stay tuned” for more DOOM Eternal updates later this year.

A message from us to you. Thank you to our fans for your amazing support one year after launch.

March 22, 2021

As we noted last week, Bethesda previously confirmed the “campaign expansions” are on their way to the Switch, although a release date for this platform remains unknown. DOOM Eternal first arrived on 20th March last year but wasn’t available on the Switch until 8th December, and was a digital-only release.

In related news, Bethesda (including id Software) was recently acquired by Microsoft and has now joined team Xbox. Will you be checking out DOOM Eternal’s part one and two expansion when and if it arrives on the Switch? Comment below.