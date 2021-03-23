Jet2, TUI, easyJet, Ryanair & BA updates as experts warn summer holidays 'unlikely'

Flights have been largely on hold for some time amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. However, holiday hopes had been placed upon May 17 if Prime Minister Boris Johnson ‘s roadmap out of lockdown goes ahead as planned.

Jet2 Jet2 has suspended all flights up to and including May 16. However, despite Dr Tildesley’s comments, the airline maintains its plans to return to flying from May 17. In a statement following the PM’s roadmap announcement, the airline explained: “Following the release of the government’s roadmap, we’ve decided to extend the suspension of all flights up to and including 16 May 2021. “If you’ve been affected by these programme changes, we’ll be automatically cancelling your booking with a full refund. “Please be patient with us as we do this.” Customers due to travel after this date will be issued with an update “closer to the time”. Those who have booked via an online travel agent are advised to “get in touch with them directly”. For those hoping to travel in the future, the airline has partnered with a third-party provider to offer PCR swab tests at a discounted price to customers. Passengers are advised to check the country requirements for the nation they are visiting before they fly. DON’T MISS

TUI Following the Prime Minister’s roadmap, TUI announced plans to return to flying from May 17. All TUI holidays departing from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, including flight-only and accommodation-only bookings, due to depart on or before 16 May 2021 are now cancelled. It has not made any amendments to this plan. In a statement, TUI explained: “Please rest assured, if your holiday has been cancelled, we’ll be contacting you soon to discuss your options. “If you booked online, your booking information in Manage My Booking will be updated as soon as possible, too. “We’re working around the clock to do this and are getting in touch with customers in departure date order.” The airline explains passengers are “not currently required to have had a COVID-19 vaccine in order to travel.” However, it warns some countries will be taking their own stance on this and advises travellers to check the relevant travel advice before departing on their planned holiday. Ryanair Ryanair has continued to operate some flights throughout the pandemic, though has recently slashed capacity in line with a drop in passenger traffic. Flight itineraries are subject to change. Ryanair has assured customers impacted by cancellations will be entitled to a refund from the airline, or the option to rebook onto another flight. However, customers who simply no longer wish to travel will not be entitled to a refund. They can instead make use of the airline’s extended “no flight change fee|. This means passengers can change the date and time of their journey twice without incurring a fee. On its website, Ryanair explains: “We know your plans may change, so we’ve dropped our flight change fees for all new bookings made before 30 June 2021, for travel before 31 October 2021. “You can now make up to two flight changes for travel by 31 October 2021. This gives you complete flexibility and peace of mind. “Our Zero Change Fee promo is applicable for bookings made after 10 June 2020. Flight changes must take place at least 7 days.

British Airways British Airways (BA) has continued to operate a “reduced and dynamic” schedule throughout the pandemic. This means some flights could change at short notice. Customers impacted by cancellations will be entitled to a refund. The BA website explains: “If your flight has been cancelled, we will contact you with your options. Alternatively, you can rebook or claim a voucher online.” The airline also has a “Book with Confidence” policy in place, allowing passengers to “change or cancel” their plans. BA is currently trialling its own vaccine passport named “VeriFLY”. The app will act as a digital health travel Walter and provide information on a passengers vaccine status, including whether they have had none, one or two doses. BA chief executive Sean Doyle said he hoped the move would “set an example” for other countries. He added: “We’re making great progress in Britain in dealing with the pandemic. “It’s fair to say that Britain has developed a really strong leadership position in coming out the other end of the pandemic. “What we want to make sure is that we also take that leadership position into restoring travel and restoring the economy.”