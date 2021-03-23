Jonathan Creek actor Alan Davies warns of Royal Mail scam ‘Don’t do what it says'

Jonathan Creek star Alan Davies, 55, warned his fans about a text message which claims its recipient needs to pay an “unpaid shipping fee” in order to receive their parcel. The actor urged his 807,000 followers not to fall for the scam.

He wrote yesterday online: “Hear ye: If you get a text message like this: ‘Royal Mail: Your Package has been held and will not be delivered due to a £1.99 unpaid shipping fee.

“’To pay this now, visit: https://royalmail etc etc’ don’t do what it says, they will clone your card & order a £30 meal from Just Eat.”

Many of his followers revealed they had fallen victim to the scam on his post.

One Twitter user replied: “@alandavies1 I had one this weekend, the thing that concerns me most is where the heck is my number and how is it getting on scammers’ lists.

