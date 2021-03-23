NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Jonathan Creek actor Alan Davies warns of Royal Mail scam ‘Don’t do what it says'

Jonathan Creek star Alan Davies, 55, warned his fans about a text message which claims its recipient needs to pay an “unpaid shipping fee” in order to receive their parcel. The actor urged his 807,000 followers not to fall for the scam.
He wrote yesterday online: “Hear ye: If you get a text message like this: ‘Royal Mail: Your Package has been held and will not be delivered due to a £1.99 unpaid shipping fee.

“’To pay this now, visit: https://royalmail etc etc’ don’t do what it says, they will clone your card & order a £30 meal from Just Eat.”

Many of his followers revealed they had fallen victim to the scam on his post.

One Twitter user replied: “@alandavies1 I had one this weekend, the thing that concerns me most is where the heck is my number and how is it getting on scammers’ lists.

“The only time we would ask customers to make a payment by email or by SMS is in instances where a customs fee is due.

“In such cases, we would also leave a grey card telling customers that there’s a Fee to Pay before we can release the item. This would apply either to an international customs fee or to a surcharge for an underpaid item.

“This card may arrive later than the email or SMS. Royal Mail Group works hard to prevent and detect fraud.

“We work with UK law enforcement agencies, Trading Standards and other organisations to share information and support robust proactive action against scams.”

Alan’s tweet comes after he revealed he had received his Covid vaccine.

