Jonathan Creek actor Alan Davies warns of Royal Mail scam ‘Don’t do what it says'

“’To pay this now, visit: https://royalmail etc etc’ don’t do what it says, they will clone your card & order a £30 meal from Just Eat.”
Many of his followers revealed they had fallen victim to the scam on his post.
One Twitter user replied: “@alandavies1 I had one this weekend, the thing that concerns me most is where the heck is my number and how is it getting on scammers’ lists.
READ MORE: Louise Minchin ‘delighted’ as BBC colleague announces new role
“In such cases, we would also leave a grey card telling customers that there’s a Fee to Pay before we can release the item. This would apply either to an international customs fee or to a surcharge for an underpaid item.
“This card may arrive later than the email or SMS. Royal Mail Group works hard to prevent and detect fraud.
“We work with UK law enforcement agencies, Trading Standards and other organisations to share information and support robust proactive action against scams.”
Alan’s tweet comes after he revealed he had received his Covid vaccine.
0 Comments