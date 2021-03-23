P&O Cruises: 'Overwhelming' number of UK coastal cruises booked as foreign sailings cut

They will set sail from Southampton between June and September and are billed as “the ultimate British break.”

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “It is very demonstrable evidence that a holiday at sea, with all that it has to offer, is a popular and much longed-for option this summer.

“We always hoped that these domestic cruises would be popular, given the uncertainty around holidays abroad, but we have never before seen such significant and immediate demand and it certainly shows the effects of lockdown and everyone’s need for a holiday.

“Many thousands of guests have already made bookings and Iona’s maiden voyage to the Scottish islands is already very well sold and will be a very special cruise.”

