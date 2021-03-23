NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

P&O Cruises: 'Overwhelming' number of UK coastal cruises booked as...

Travel

P&O Cruises: 'Overwhelming' number of UK coastal cruises booked as foreign sailings cut

1 min

151views
106
16 shares, 106 points

They will set sail from Southampton between June and September and are billed as “the ultimate British break.”

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: “It is very demonstrable evidence that a holiday at sea, with all that it has to offer, is a popular and much longed-for option this summer.

“We always hoped that these domestic cruises would be popular, given the uncertainty around holidays abroad, but we have never before seen such significant and immediate demand and it certainly shows the effects of lockdown and everyone’s need for a holiday.

“Many thousands of guests have already made bookings and Iona’s maiden voyage to the Scottish islands is already very well sold and will be a very special cruise.”

READ MORE: Flights: Jet2, TUI, easyJet, Ryanair & BA latest updates[1]

, , , , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

106
16 shares, 106 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in