PS Plus April 2021 reveal date: Here's when free PS5 and PS4 games will be unveiled

The April 2021 PS Plus free games line-up won’t be revealed until next week.

About this time of the month, PlayStation Plus subscribers start to look out for the next batch of free PS4 and PS5 games.

Unfortunately, however, the way the dates fall means that the April 2021 free PS Plus games aren’t quite ready to be revealed.

Instead, the next wave of PlayStation Plus games will be revealed by Sony at 4.30pm on March 31.

Assuming Sony sticks to the traditional schedule, the games will be available to download less than a week later on April 6.

Speaking of important dates to remember, non-PS Plus subscribers only have a few hours left to take advantage of a highly appealing PlayStation Store deal.

Running until 10am GMT on March 23, Sony is giving away £12.50 of PSN credit to anybody who signs up for a 12-month PS Plus membership.

In addition to the bonus PSN credit, anybody signs up now can download and play the free PS Plus games for March 2021.

This includes a true gaming blockbuster in the form of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which launched less than a year ago.