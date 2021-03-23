PS Plus April 2021 reveal date: Here's when free PS5 and PS4 games will be unveiled

About this time of the month, PlayStation Plus subscribers start to look out for the next batch of free PS4 and PS5 games.
Unfortunately, however, the way the dates fall means that the April 2021 free PS Plus games aren’t quite ready to be revealed.
Instead, the next wave of PlayStation Plus games will be revealed by Sony at 4.30pm on March 31.
Assuming Sony sticks to the traditional schedule, the games will be available to download less than a week later on April 6.
Speaking of important dates to remember, non-PS Plus subscribers only have a few hours left to take advantage of a highly appealing PlayStation Store deal.
Running until 10am GMT on March 23, Sony is giving away £12.50 of PSN credit to anybody who signs up for a 12-month PS Plus membership.
In addition to the bonus PSN credit, anybody signs up now can download and play the free PS Plus games for March 2021.
This includes a true gaming blockbuster in the form of Final Fantasy 7 Remake, which launched less than a year ago.
“Return to the city of Midgar as Cloud Strife, former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary, lends his aid to the resistance group Avalanche. Initially executing daring raids against Shinra to fight back against its planet-threatening machinations, Cloud and his comrades are unaware of the epic consequences that await them.
“The story of this first, standalone game in the Final Fantasy VII Remake project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the classic original.”
Other March 2021 free PS Plus games include Remnant: From the Ashes, Maquette, Farpoint and PS5 exclusive multiplayer game Destruction All-Stars.
The vehicular combat game sees players compete to earn the most points by smashing opposition cars.
There’s even a unique take on the Battle Royale genre, titled Gridfall. Like all the best Battle Royale games, the aim is to become the last person standing. The twist, however, is that sections of the floor will fall away during matches.
Destruction All-Stars also features a surprising amount of on-foot gameplay, as characters run, jump and dodge incoming traffic, all the while attempting to hijack the best cars.
