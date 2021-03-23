NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Sega's Astro City Mini Is Getting A Limited Run Games...

Gaming

Sega's Astro City Mini Is Getting A Limited Run Games Release In The US

Pre-orders open March 26th

  Liam_Doolan
  by Liam Doolan
Astro City Mini - Nintendo Life IMG© Nintendo Life

If you never got your hands on Sega’s Astro City Mini Arcade when it arrived late last year, here’s your second chance.

Physical distribution specialist Limited Run Games has announced pre-orders for this mini arcade unit will open on 26th March for $ 129.99 USD. It comes packed with 37 classic titles, a built-in LCD screen, HDMI-out port, headphone jack, and two USA-A ports. The packaging for the US market will also be localised in English.

Limited Run notes how only 3,500 units have been manufactured in English packaging for the US market. In addition to the unit itself, you’ll be able to pick up the Astro City Mini Gamepad for $ 27.99 USD and the Astro City Mini Style Kit for $ 39.99 USD.

You can learn more about Sega’s Astro City Mini Arcade in our full hardware review. And here’s the full list of games included:

  • Alien Syndrome
  • Alien Storm
  • Golden Axe
  • Golden Axe: The Revenge of Death Adder
  • Columns II
  • Dark Edge
  • Puzzle & Action: Tant-R
  • Virtua Fighter
  • Fantasy Zone
  • Altered Beast
  • Scramble Spirits
  • Ninja Princess
  • Arabian Fight
  • Sonic Boom
  • Stack Columns
  • Flicky
  • Quartet 2
  • Puyo Puyo Tsu
  • Thunder Force AC
  • Alex Kidd: The Lost Stars
  • Rad Mobile
  • Space Harrier
  • Seishun Scandal / My Hero
  • Dottori Kun (Dot Race)
  • Bonanza Bros
  • Columns
  • Cotton
  • Crack Down
  • ESWAT
  • Gain Ground
  • Ichidant-R
  • Puyo Puyo
  • Shadow Dancer
  • Shinobi
  • Wonder Boy
  • Wonder Boy in Monster Land
  • Wonder Boy III: Monster Lair

[source limitedrungames.com]

