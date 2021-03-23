Sega's Astro City Mini Is Getting A Limited Run Games Release In The US

© Nintendo Life

If you never got your hands on Sega’s Astro City Mini Arcade when it arrived late last year, here’s your second chance.

Physical distribution specialist Limited Run Games has announced pre-orders for this mini arcade unit will open on 26th March for $ 129.99 USD. It comes packed with 37 classic titles, a built-in LCD screen, HDMI-out port, headphone jack, and two USA-A ports. The packaging for the US market will also be localised in English.

Big things really do come in small packages. SEGA’s Astro City Mini Arcade is opening for pre-order on March 26th! It comes packed with 36 games and available add-ons like the adorable Style Kit and Control Pad. https://t.co/ojMuqis4Ty pic.twitter.com/p8oztJU7Ce— Limited Run Games (@LimitedRunGames)

March 22, 2021

Limited Run notes how only 3,500 units have been manufactured in English packaging for the US market. In addition to the unit itself, you’ll be able to pick up the Astro City Mini Gamepad for $ 27.99 USD and the Astro City Mini Style Kit for $ 39.99 USD.

You can learn more about Sega’s Astro City Mini Arcade in our full hardware review. And here’s the full list of games included: