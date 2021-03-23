Simon Calder reveals the one place he would visit this summer 'looking really really good'

Simon had a somewhat gloomy outlook for holidays. He told presenters rates of COVID-19 were shooting up across the continent.

He said: “Eight weeks from now I’m very confident I will be going somewhere. Frankly, anywhere that will have me.”

Presenter Phillip Schofield asked: “Where will you go?”

Simon said: “Well, it all depends, if you look at the numbers now – and I spend my whole life looking at them – if you look at some of our summer holiday favourites, Turkey looking quite tricky at the moment.

“Croatia has had a terrible weekend. Portugal and Spain though, particularly Portugal, are looking really, really, really good.

“But the Government is concerned with those variants.”

