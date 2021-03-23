Stacey Solomon fears being 'judged' over house move with Joe Swash: 'I'd be embarrassed'

While sharing a video of herself jet washing the family’s former patio in view of her 4.2million followers, Stacey penned: “Patio furniture is on the grass so I get to have some fun with the jet wash.
“Some of you are asking why I’m doing things the next people could do.
“Firstly, I’d be embarrassed to leave random things like the vinyl on when everything else is gone and I feel like it would be savage not to give everything a really good clean.
“Plus, I actually enjoy this and get so much satisfaction from it so wahoo.”(sic)
The Tap to Tidy author went on to speak to fans in a video, which showed her old home looking completely empty and spick-and-span just before she moved out.
An overwhelmed Stacey said: “Here we go, this is it, so empty!
Despite her worries and emotional state while making the big move, Stacey seemed delighted when she and her brood finally made it to Pickle Cottage.
Stacey and her boys posed in front of their new home, which features Tudor-style wooden beam detailing and reportedly has its own library on 2.5 acres of land, according to the Sun Online.
The television personality wrote alongside the sweet image: “Home Sweet Home. And so a new chapter begins. We can not even describe how strange it feels that this is home.
“We can’t wait to fill it with love and give it our everything. To raise our family here. And to just start a fresh.
“I’m very emotional for some reason. It still hasn’t sunk in and doesn’t quite feel real. Thank you for all of your supportive, kind, loving messages.
“We love you to the moon and back and I can’t wait to show you around… Here’s to the next chapter in pickle cottage.”
