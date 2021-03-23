Stacey Solomon fears being 'judged' over house move with Joe Swash: 'I'd be embarrassed'

Stacey Solomon, 31, has revealed why she made a special effort to ensure her old house was spotlessly clean before she and her family moved into their new home at Pickle Cottage. The former X Factor contestant admitted she felt concerned about being “judged” by the new homeowners who bought her old house in Essex, due to her reputation as a cleaning and organising expert.

The mum-of-three, who moved into her new house today with fiancé Joe Swash, their one-year-old son Rex, and her two older sons Leighton, eight, and Zachary, 13, from previous relationships, took to Instagram to explain her extensive preparations to fans.

While sharing a video of herself jet washing the family’s former patio in view of her 4.2million followers, Stacey penned: “Patio furniture is on the grass so I get to have some fun with the jet wash.

“Some of you are asking why I’m doing things the next people could do.

“Firstly, I’d be embarrassed to leave random things like the vinyl on when everything else is gone and I feel like it would be savage not to give everything a really good clean.

