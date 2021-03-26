Call of Duty down: Warzone players hit with server maintenance queue error

Call of Duty down reports are on the rise right now with Warzone players reporting widespread server issues. Independent outage monitor Down Detector has registered a huge spike in Call of Duty down reports, with the majority of reported issues surrounding server connection. Down Detector UK has registered a peak of more than 4,000 reports of Call of Duty down, while downdetector.com says over 90 percent of reported COD issues today are to do with servers.

On Twitter Call of Duty players have been tweeting in their droves that they’re experiencing issues, with players saying they’ve been receiving a server maintenance and queue error message when they try to play online. One tweeted: “WHY IS MODERN WARFARE/ WARZONE SERVERS ALWAYS DOWN”. While another posted: “Warzone server down”. And one added: “@CallofDuty why is server down cod”.

As the Call of Duty down reports surged in the official Activision Support website confirmed server issues with Warzone. The Activision website said: “We’re currently experiencing connectivity issues. “This incident is under investigation.” Activision confirmed that the issue with Warzone servers was affecting all platforms.