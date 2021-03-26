easyJet boss predicts European holidays could resume by June if 'green pass' goes to plan

It may also include information on whether or not a person has previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 and thus has antibodies in their system.

Plans to “fast track” the use of the green pass were put forward by the EU, which the easyJet boss says is a great sign that there “will be a summer”.

“What it does is that it allows individual member states to put in context when it comes to thing like certification around if you have had the vaccine, also certification around potential testing and then also certificates about your recovery if you’ve had the infection before,” explained Mr Lundgren in a live webinar as part of Aviation Week.

“They are going to fast track that so the parliament has decided to give this to the council and then hopefully this will be ratified later tonight.

