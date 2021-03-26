Martin Lewis sparks frenzy with raunchy innuendo after 'orgasm' skill joke

NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Martin Lewis, 48, had quite a shock on Thursday morning ahead of his appearance on This Morning. Revealing a backstage glimpse of the program’s production running order, the Money Saving Expert made light of the hilarious – and some may say fortunate – layout for the upcoming segments.
Following the health headlines, the program then featured a piece on sex with the title reading, “I Teach Women To Orgasm”.

Straight after the raunchy topic, Martin was due on for his regular “Ask Martin Lewis” Q&A session, where viewers can call in with any money or consumer related queries they may have.

After noticing the saucy layout of the show, he took to Twitter to share it with his 1.1 million followers and proceeded to make the most of the happy accident.

“I have many skills according to today’s @thismorning running order,” he said, before adding: “(true dat)”(sic)

A sixth was disappointed: “I know saving money is exciting but it’s never had that effect on me!”

During the show, Martin shared his dismay after a woman phoned in to explain how she had been scammed after attempting to invest in crypto-currency.

The Money Saving Expert admitted he had to refrain from spouting profanities live on-air, as he tweeted his disgust.

He shared his fury over the situation as he issued a warning to Britons to be more careful with their money.

Martin penned: “That was devastating @thismorning phone in. A warning for all.

“A poor woman having a tough time, thought she was investing in bitcoin, but they were scammers. Even her card firm warned her, but she was in too deep.

“I stopped myself saying b*****ds on air, but they are b*****ds.”

He advised the caller to contact her credit card company and attempt to get the transaction reversed.

This Morning airs weekdays ta 10am one ITV.

