Martin Lewis sparks frenzy with raunchy innuendo after 'orgasm' skill joke

Straight after the raunchy topic, Martin was due on for his regular “Ask Martin Lewis” Q&A session, where viewers can call in with any money or consumer related queries they may have.
After noticing the saucy layout of the show, he took to Twitter to share it with his 1.1 million followers and proceeded to make the most of the happy accident.
“I have many skills according to today’s @thismorning running order,” he said, before adding: “(true dat)”(sic)
During the show, Martin shared his dismay after a woman phoned in to explain how she had been scammed after attempting to invest in crypto-currency.
The Money Saving Expert admitted he had to refrain from spouting profanities live on-air, as he tweeted his disgust.
He shared his fury over the situation as he issued a warning to Britons to be more careful with their money.
Martin penned: “That was devastating @thismorning phone in. A warning for all.
“I stopped myself saying b*****ds on air, but they are b*****ds.”
He advised the caller to contact her credit card company and attempt to get the transaction reversed.
This Morning airs weekdays ta 10am one ITV.
