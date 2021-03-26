Martin Lewis sparks frenzy with raunchy innuendo after 'orgasm' skill joke

Martin Lewis, 48, had quite a shock on Thursday morning ahead of his appearance on This Morning. Revealing a backstage glimpse of the program’s production running order, the Money Saving Expert made light of the hilarious – and some may say fortunate – layout for the upcoming segments.

Following the health headlines, the program then featured a piece on sex with the title reading, “I Teach Women To Orgasm”.

Straight after the raunchy topic, Martin was due on for his regular “Ask Martin Lewis” Q&A session, where viewers can call in with any money or consumer related queries they may have.

After noticing the saucy layout of the show, he took to Twitter to share it with his 1.1 million followers and proceeded to make the most of the happy accident.

“I have many skills according to today’s @thismorning running order,” he said, before adding: “(true dat)”(sic)

READ MORE: Martin Roberts points out Homes under the Hammer ‘mistake’