COVID vaccine brings home health worker some hard-fought stress relief

For the past year, front-line workers like Nancy Gallegos, have faced a heightened risk of contracting COVID-19. The registered nurse cares for home health patients in San Antonio, and she says the constant worry that she’ll infect a client or bring the virus home to her family made her contemplate changing professions.
That was until Friday, when Gallegos received her final dose of the COVID-19 vaccine[1].
Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.
Alana Rocha, Todd Wiseman and Justin Dehn
