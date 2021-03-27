Disney Cruise Line launches new ‘staycation’ UK sailings this summer

If all goes to plan, tourist accommodation in England is also supposed to re-open from May 17.

Even if the domestic trips go ahead, Disney Cruise Line will still be implementing a number of measures to reduce the risk of coronavirus infections on its ships.

These measures will include COVID-19 testing, passengers having to wear face coverings, reduced capacity, social distancing, and enhanced cleaning.

While the cruise line waits for the UK Government’s announcement on domestic travel plans, it has already announced that its European sailings, which were supposed to depart from Barcelona, Civitavecchia, and Dover from May to August, have been suspended.