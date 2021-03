How is epilepsy treated?

Although epilepsy is a life-long condition in many cases, most people lead normal lives with the condition.

Epilepsy can be treated with epilepsy medications, and what medication someone receives will be decided based on a number of factors.

Epilepsy charity, Epilepsy Action, explains: “There may be a choice of medicines that might work well for you.

“If this is the case, your specialist should give you information about each one, to help you make a decision.