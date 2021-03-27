Flights: British Airways launches double Avios points for customers but you must act fast

It is free to become an Executive Club Member and can be done via the airline’s website.

The eStore features over 1,200 retailers in the UK and over 400 in the US. British Airways Executive Club members are credited with Avios for every £1 spent through the online store, with the amount of Avios varying by retailer.

Avios earned through the British Airways Avios eStore can be used on a variety of activities, such as redeeming on Reward Flights, where customers spend their Avios and just pay the taxes, fees and carrier charges.