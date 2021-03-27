Flights: British Airways launches double Avios points for customers but you must act fast

The eStore features over 1,200 retailers in the UK and over 400 in the US. British Airways Executive Club members are credited with Avios for every £1 spent through the online store, with the amount of Avios varying by retailer.
Avios earned through the British Airways Avios eStore can be used on a variety of activities, such as redeeming on Reward Flights, where customers spend their Avios and just pay the taxes, fees and carrier charges.
Customers simply need to log onto the British Airways Avios eStore to collect Avios while shopping.
From there, customers can click through to retailers’ websites to access the great offers.
Niall Rooney, head of the British Airways Executive Club, said: “Those looking to grow their Avios balances to book their next trip can benefit from the latest promotion, and earn up to double the points from popular retailers, redeemable on experiences, car hire, as well as flights when the time is right.”
References
- ^ British Airways (www.express.co.uk)
0 Comments