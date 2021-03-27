NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Grace Kelly earnings: What happened to Grace Kelly's millions? How...

Grace Kelly earnings: What happened to Grace Kelly's millions? How star gave up everything

“Not only on the one hand where she’s no longer able to work, and you see that in an interview where she was asked, ‘What does this mean for your career now’ and she said, ‘It’s up to the prince.’

“So the ability to earn any income of her own was completely dashed, and that’s one level.

“But the other level was, she’d also spent all of these years she’d given up, she’d moved away from her family, she gave up the security of her family, and actually had to fund her acting on her own through modelling.

“So she’s worked so hard. She was known as a very hard worker over the years. And, and all of the money that she earned was used to pay the dowry.”

