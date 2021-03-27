Meghan has 'not inherited' any more jewellery from Princess Diana, gem expert suggests

“However, it is possible there are some items which she simply hasn’t worn yet, and if there is a protocol for this within the Royal Family, she may inherit something else in the future.”

While Diana left her jewellery to her sons, it is not clear what capacity this is on and so who would be in possession of them now.

Kate Middleton, too, has worn many pieces once belonging to Princess Diana.

She has inherited sapphire earrings, which the Duchess of Cambridge adapted into smaller pieces she often wears to events.