PlayStation Play at Home PS4 and PSVR free game downloads: How to access your freebies

Sony’s Play at Home scheme is the company’s way of encouraging people to stay indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.
It all kicked off earlier this year with the release of Ratchet and Clank as a free download for PlayStation users.
Sony has expanded the Play at Home scheme with a further nine PS4 and PSVR games available completely free of charge. You don’t even need a PlayStation Plus account.
The latest batch of free Play at Home games include Subnautica, Abzu, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, The Witness, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper and Paper Beast.
The giveaway ends on April 23, so remember to add the games to your library before this date. Ratchet and Clank leaves the service on April 1.
If you want to claim your free PS4 and PSVR games, then visit the link below to nab the freebies.
VISIT THE PLAY AT HOME PAGE ON THE PLAYSTATION STORE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE DOWNLOADS
Alternatively, you can visit the PlayStation Store via your console dashboard to bag your free games.
“You have crash-landed on an alien ocean world, and the only way to go is down. Subnautica’s oceans range from sun drenched shallow coral reefs to treacherous deep-sea trenches, lava fields, and bio-luminescent underwater rivers.
“Manage your oxygen supply as you explore kelp forests, plateaus, reefs, and winding cave systems. The water teems with life: Some of it helpful, much of it harmful.
“After crash landing in your Life Pod, the clock is ticking to find water, food, and to develop the equipment you need to explore. Collect resources from the ocean around you. Craft knives, lights, diving gear, and personal water craft.
“Venture deeper and further form to find rarer resources, allowing you to craft more advanced items.”
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition will be available for free on April 20. This brings the total number of freebies up to 11.
As the name suggests, Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition contains the base game and DLC.
This includes the excellent Frozen Wilds expansion, as well as a variety of in-game items and outfits, not to mention a digital art book and PS4 theme.
With sequel Horizon Forbidden West launching later this year, Sony’s Play at Home scheme is a great way to get up to speed.
0 Comments