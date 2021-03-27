PlayStation Play at Home PS4 and PSVR free game downloads: How to access your freebies

If you own a PS5, PS4 or PSVR, then there are ten free games waiting for you to download and keep forever.

Sony’s Play at Home scheme is the company’s way of encouraging people to stay indoors during the COVID-19 pandemic.

It all kicked off earlier this year with the release of Ratchet and Clank as a free download for PlayStation users.

Sony has expanded the Play at Home scheme with a further nine PS4 and PSVR games available completely free of charge. You don’t even need a PlayStation Plus account.

The latest batch of free Play at Home games include Subnautica, Abzu, Enter the Gungeon, Rez Infinite, The Witness, Astro Bot Rescue Mission, Moss, Thumper and Paper Beast.

The giveaway ends on April 23, so remember to add the games to your library before this date. Ratchet and Clank leaves the service on April 1.

If you want to claim your free PS4 and PSVR games, then visit the link below to nab the freebies.

VISIT THE PLAY AT HOME PAGE ON THE PLAYSTATION STORE TO CLAIM YOUR FREE DOWNLOADS

Alternatively, you can visit the PlayStation Store via your console dashboard to bag your free games.