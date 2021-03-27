Rust Console Beta: Great news as Rust beta extended on PS4 and Xbox One

The console beta launched earlier in 2021, with an increasing number of players asking for codes. The bad news is that the development team are not planning on adding to the current numbers of players who have access.
But for those who are enjoying the survival sim, more time is being added to the Rust beta, which will make it easier to wait for the final release date.
The good news is that the Rust console beta will be continuing into next month, with the end date now set for April 5.
A message from developers Double Eleven reveals: “Thanks to all of you, we have a much clearer picture of how the game behaves when it hits high player counts, as well as what we need to do to support a large player base trying to connect at the same time.
“We didn’t expect to hit more than twelve thousand concurrent players during this test, but it happened, and we are very happy with the results.
“Overall, the community has shown immense love and support for the game, and we understand the huge responsibility we have on our shoulders and how important it is for the community that we present the best possible version of Rust Console Edition once we release it. This is why we are going to extend the Closed Beta period for one more week.
“We want Rust Console Edition to be the best game it can possibly be, so by extending the beta; we should be able to get some more valuable information and work on even more improvements.”
It’s been a big week for gamers waiting on the final Rust release date on PS4 and Xbox One consoles.
It has now been confirmed that the Rust console edition will be launching on May 21, 2021, on PS4 and Xbox One.
Unfortunately for gamers who own the PS5 and Xbox Series X, there will be no optimised launch in May for Rust on those consoles.
“To accommodate the game on these systems, some light optimisations wouldn’t cut it! So the team needed to rip apart and rewrite major engine subsystems within Unity. Some of the systems we designed and refactored helped us a lot, improving the performance of the game over on consoles.
“Another big issue was loading time. When we first had Rust up and running on console, the initial load took up to 45 minutes to read and decompress the enormous procedural map and its assets into memory.
“We implemented a whole new bootstrap system, capable of loading multiple Unity scenes and asset bundles simultaneously, and in a manner more suited to the mechanical hard disks of these machines. After a lot of work, the game now loads in around one minute give or take.”
More news is expected to be shared by Double Eleven and Facepunch Studios in the lead-up to the PS4 and Xbox One launch.
