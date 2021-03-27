Rust Console Beta: Great news as Rust beta extended on PS4 and Xbox One

The Rust Beta continues into April following huge demand from PS4 and Xbox One gamers and plenty of anticipation building for the final launch. The console beta launched earlier in 2021, with an increasing number of players asking for codes. The bad news is that the development team are not planning on adding to the current numbers of players who have access. But for those who are enjoying the survival sim, more time is being added to the Rust beta, which will make it easier to wait for the final release date. The good news is that the Rust console beta will be continuing into next month, with the end date now set for April 5. A message from developers Double Eleven reveals: “Thanks to all of you, we have a much clearer picture of how the game behaves when it hits high player counts, as well as what we need to do to support a large player base trying to connect at the same time. “We didn’t expect to hit more than twelve thousand concurrent players during this test, but it happened, and we are very happy with the results.

“We’ve also learned that some of the features didn’t work properly and needed some minor adjustments. The team will keep working on those, as well as introducing new ones that we plan to have implemented before we release the game this Spring. “Overall, the community has shown immense love and support for the game, and we understand the huge responsibility we have on our shoulders and how important it is for the community that we present the best possible version of Rust Console Edition once we release it. This is why we are going to extend the Closed Beta period for one more week. “We want Rust Console Edition to be the best game it can possibly be, so by extending the beta; we should be able to get some more valuable information and work on even more improvements.” It’s been a big week for gamers waiting on the final Rust release date on PS4 and Xbox One consoles. It has now been confirmed that the Rust console edition will be launching on May 21, 2021, on PS4 and Xbox One. Unfortunately for gamers who own the PS5 and Xbox Series X, there will be no optimised launch in May for Rust on those consoles.