Sainsbury's issues urgent recall on baby food due to presence...

Life & Style

Sainsbury's issues urgent recall on baby food due to presence of plastic – full list

A food recall warning has been made for products sold in Sainsbury’s and Waitrose stores. Customers are asked to check their cupboards for the affected baby food product.
Customers should check for 800 gram packs with the use by dates of June 2022 and September 2022.

Packs with the SKU number 2931128 and batch codes 025057651Z, 025057652Z and 025157651Z are at risk.

Those who have one of the potentially dangerous items can return it to a store for a full refund.

They can also contact the SMA Careline, which is part of the Nestlé group, with any further details and queries.

The statement continued: “We are asking customers who have purchased these products not to use them and to return the item to their nearest Sainsbury’s store for a full refund when they next visit for groceries and other essentials.

“For any concerns or queries or if you are vulnerable, shielding or otherwise unable to return the product to store, then please contact the SMA Careline on 0800 0 818180 from the UK or 1800 931 832 from Ireland.

“They will arrange a full refund and be able to answer any questions you might have.

“No other products have been affected by this issue. Nestlé would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”

A Waitrose statement said: “HiPP are recalling this product as a precautionary measure as this batch may not be thickening as expected.

“The product itself is not harmful to a baby’s health and meets all nutritional requirements.”

Those who have bought the affected batch have been urged to contact HiPP to arrange a refund, or to return it to a Waitrose store.

“Contact HiPP UK on 0800 298 4477, by emailing [email protected],” the statement continued.

Food recalls are not issued very often, but should be taken seriously. 

They are often given when a possible health or safety problem is found with a product.

