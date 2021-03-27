Sainsbury's issues urgent recall on baby food due to presence of plastic – full list

Packs with the SKU number 2931128 and batch codes 025057651Z, 025057652Z and 025157651Z are at risk.
Those who have one of the potentially dangerous items can return it to a store for a full refund.
They can also contact the SMA Careline, which is part of the Nestlé group, with any further details and queries.
“For any concerns or queries or if you are vulnerable, shielding or otherwise unable to return the product to store, then please contact the SMA Careline on 0800 0 818180 from the UK or 1800 931 832 from Ireland.
“They will arrange a full refund and be able to answer any questions you might have.
“No other products have been affected by this issue. Nestlé would like to apologise for the inconvenience this may cause.”
“The product itself is not harmful to a baby’s health and meets all nutritional requirements.”
Those who have bought the affected batch have been urged to contact HiPP to arrange a refund, or to return it to a Waitrose store.
“Contact HiPP UK on 0800 298 4477, by emailing [email protected],” the statement continued.
Food recalls are not issued very often, but should be taken seriously.
They are often given when a possible health or safety problem is found with a product.
