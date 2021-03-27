NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Surprise, The 3DS Is Getting Another Physical Release This Year

Surprise, The 3DS Is Getting Another Physical Release This Year

The 3DS may have turned 10 recently after fading from Nintendo’s business strategy, but the console isn’t quite ready to die yet, it would seem.

French publisher PixelHeart has just announced that Andro Dunos 2 – which is also coming to Switch – is getting a physical release on the 3DS, too.

As well as that, it’s also coming to the Sega Dreamcast, another dead console which PixelHeart has supported quite robustly over the past few years.

Andro Dunos 2 is the sequel to a Neo Geo shmup from the early ’90s. You can pre-order the 3DS version direct from PixelHeart, but be aware that the site is currently experiencing technical difficulties, presumably due to unexpected demand. European and North American variants are available.

