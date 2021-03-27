NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Tunnel vision? Boom Bust explores Elon Musk's idea to solve traffic congestion in Miami

Tunnel vision? Boom Bust explores Elon Musk’s idea to solve traffic congestion in Miami

1 min

124views
City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez expressed optimism about billionaire Elon Musk’s proposal to dig a two-mile tunnel under the city to solve its traffic problem. The $ 30 million tunnel could be built in just 6 months, says Musk.

Critics point out that Miami is built on a bedrock of porous limestone, however, and the impact on that of rising sea levels. Some also say that Suarez is trying to lure startups away from Silicon Valley, with the Tesla CEO serving as a selling tool.

RT America’s John Huddy is on the ground in Miami, bringing us up to speed on Musk’s plans to transform the city.

