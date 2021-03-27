WhatsApp users warned not to trust fake 'Amazon anniversary' free gift message

After entering personal details, the website WhatsApp users have been directed to shows boxes on screen they need to click on.
Once they have won their alleged prize people targeted by the scam are told to forward the ‘offer’ on to five WhatsApp groups or 20 friends.
They are also told to download an app so they claim their ‘free gift’.
Amazon are not holding 30th anniversary celebrations right now, and in fact the retail giant has not passed the three decade threshold yet.
Amazon was founded back in 1994, so Amazon will mark its 30th birthday in July 2024.
At the moment the majority of reports about these scams are coming from India, but cons such as these have the danger to spread.
If you receive this message don’t enter any personal details and do not forward it onto any WhatsApp contacts.
When you receive such a message there can be giveaways that it’s not legit.
And the most obvious red flag is on this page Amazon is spelt incorrectly.
A huge, world renowned firm such as Amazon wouldn’t let a typo like that slip through any official marketing material.
Action Fraud UK has advice on their site on how to spot phishing scams. Here’s what they said…
“Phishing can also involve sending malicious attachments or website links in an effort to infect computers or mobile devices. Criminals send bogus communications: emails, letters, instant messages or text messages. Very often these appear to be authentic communications from legitimate organisations. Embedded links within the message can direct you to a hoax website where your login or personal details may be requested. You may also run the risk of your computer or smartphone being infected by viruses.
“Once your personal details have been accessed, criminals can then record this information and use it to commit fraud crimes such as identity theft and bank fraud.”
