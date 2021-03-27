WhatsApp users warned not to trust fake 'Amazon anniversary' free gift message

WhatsApp users need to be on guard and stay alert to a bogus message allegedly offering a free gift from Amazon. The scam WhatsApp message that is being circulated claims that Amazon are offering “free gifts for everyone” as part of “30th anniversary celebrations”. When WhatsApp users click on a link in the message they are told they need to fill out a survey which “only takes a minute” to be eligible for a free Huawei Mate 40 Pro 5G.

To try to entice people more to fill out the survey, a timer can be seen on the bogus page which shows how long WhatsApp users have to claim the alleged offer.

After entering personal details, the website WhatsApp users have been directed to shows boxes on screen they need to click on.

Once they have won their alleged prize people targeted by the scam are told to forward the ‘offer’ on to five WhatsApp groups or 20 friends.

They are also told to download an app so they claim their ‘free gift’.

