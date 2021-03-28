Adam Levine Pops Up On ‘SNL’ For Surprise Performance Of ‘Same Guy’ With Jack Harlow

Adam Levine surprised ‘SNL’ fans with an unexpected appearance! The superstar sounded amazing performing alongside Jack Harlow.

Jack Harlow , 23, slayed his Saturday Night Live debut on March 27 — and he had one very special guest: Adam Levine , 42! The Maroon 5 singer appears on Jack’s debut studio album Thats What They All Say on the track “Same Guy,” which they performed together at Studio 8H. Jack, wearing a pink satin button down, diamond chain and white t-shirt, started his low key performance solo as Adam popped out for his verse.

“I can’t keep lettin’ s— slide (Can’t keep lettin’ s— slide)/Thought that I would change, but I’m the same guy,” Adam — wearing an army green jacket and black sweatpants — crooned. “Blamed it on my youth, but I know I’ve had time (Had time)/Now when it comes to you and I (Ooh), all that I ever did was tell lies/Am I gon’ keep this up ’til I die? (Up ’til I die),” he duetted alongside Jack. Adam also sported a hard-to-get pair of Dior’s Air Jordan collaborations , which have retailed for up to $ 20K on eBay.

adam levine literally just appearing on snl out of thin air pic.twitter.com/ZmBkicD9ZQ — kels (@girIsinbands) March 28, 2021

Twitter erupted in excitement with Adam’s surprise appearance! “Adam Levine breaking into this song on SNL like Andy adding his vocals to Hunters song in the Dinner Party. No one asked, it’s just happens. #SNL #theoffice #dinnerparty,” one person tweeted. “adam levine literally just appearing on snl out of thin air,” another wrote, while other fans said his vocals were “fire.” While many were thrilled to see the singer, some were curious about his choice to wear quarantine attire and longer hair on stage. “Good on Adam Levine for showing up during the musical guest segment of SNL still apparently rocking a do-it-yourself pandemic haircut,” another wrote.

Adam Levine isn’t the only big name on Jack’s debut album, which also includes features by rappers Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, late R&B star Static Major, and, of course, Chris Brown. Chris and Jack teamed up for the sexy R&B tune “Already Best Friends,” which they dropped a video for on March 11. In the video, the pair party it up in Mexico surrounding by women as they sing about their newfound friendship and menage-a-trois.

The Maya Rudolph episode was full of surprises, with Martin Short appearing as Kamala Harris‘ husband Doug Emhoff for a hilarious Passover Seder sketch . In the bit, Martin’s Doug unfortunately gets attacked by Joe Biden’s dog Major — and later plants a big kiss on Kamala’s Maya. The hilarious episode also included cameos by Tina Fey, Kristen Wiig and Rachel Dratch.

