Andrea Bocelli son Matteo: Stunning first time he sang for...

Entertainment

Andrea Bocelli son Matteo: Stunning first time he sang for special mentor 'He launched me'

To have David Foster’s seal of approval is priceless in the music industry.

He hasn’t just produced many of Andrea’s blockbusting albums and filmed concerts over the years. He has delivered major hits for stars like Barbra Streisand, Celine Dion and Whitney Houston.

It’s hard to stress his importance, as much for his producing skills as for his eye for talent. David spotted young Irish group The Corrs and produced their debut album, as well as star-making ones for Josh Groban and Michael Bublé.

He was involved in American Idol (eventually marrying contestant Katherine McPhee) and has won 16 Grammys.

Yet Matteo has known him since he was a child and regards him as “family.”

