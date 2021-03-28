NEWSLANES COMMUNITY

Newslanes

AstraZeneca funding: Who paid for the AstraZeneca vaccine to be...

Health

AstraZeneca funding: Who paid for the AstraZeneca vaccine to be developed?

1 min

114views
79
13 shares, 79 points

Who paid for the AstraZeneca vaccine to be developed?

The AstraZeneca vaccine was an international collaboration between researchers at Oxford University and officials with the pharmaceutical giant.

AstraZeneca has handled synthesis and rollout from several locations, with many of the UK’s jabs coming from local centres.

But the company did not provide the bulk of financial backing, which came from several sources.

Oxford University primarily footed the bill, with its resident Jenner Institute and Oxford Vaccine Group quick to rise to the challenge.

In early 2020, the Government offered some help when Matt Hancock announced it would free considerable resources to aid vaccine development efforts.

Ministers provided Oxford University with an additional £65.5 million of tax payer funding to aid their efforts.

, , , ,

Like it? Share with your friends!

79
13 shares, 79 points

What's Your Reaction?

hate hate
0
hate
confused confused
0
confused
fail fail
0
fail
fun fun
0
fun
geeky geeky
0
geeky
love love
0
love
lol lol
0
lol
omg omg
0
omg
win win
0
win

0 Comments

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

log in

Captcha!
Forgot password?

forgot password

Back to
log in