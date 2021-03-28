Call of Duty Season 2 Reloaded confirmed for next week – early patch notes revealed

The Black Ops Cold War devs said: “We’ve also got a new weapon tuning pass coming to Multiplayer as part of the mid-season update, including LMG adjustments and tuning for the LC10, AK-74u, MAC-10, KSP 45, Milano 821, Krig 6, FFAR 1, Groza, Magnum, RPG-7, and more.

“A complete recoil balance pass on assault rifles and SMG attachments will also be included, as well as a buff to launcher damage against enemies with Flak Jacket in Hardcore.

“There’s plenty more coming in our mid-season update, including the return of Prop Hunt with new maps and props added to the rotation, so keep an eye out for the official roadmap and full patch notes early next week.”

An exact release date for the Call of Duty season 2 Reloaded patch hasn’t been confirmed yet, but according to CharlieIntel it could launch on Thursday.

